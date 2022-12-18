2022: Year in Review

The year 2022 is not over yet, but we’ve all aged more than a year in California. Contending with drought, a “tripledemic” and racism in L.A. City Hall has been pretty demoralizing. We also mourned the passing of the most famous mountain lion in L.A. history. Rest in peace, P-22.

But not everything is terrible.

While P-22 may no longer be with us, we can all celebrate another L.A. celebrity of the reptilian variety: Reggie the alligator, who is still going strong at the Los Angeles Zoo. Also, a number of great books from celebrated authors like Celeste Ng and Rachel Aviv were published this year, and the L.A. Times hosted many memorable book club events with some of these talented writers. And while the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, museums and galleries are getting back on track with exhibitions highlighting gender equity and climate change.

Each of these topics is covered in our lists below, which include the most notable events of the year. We hope you can find some solace in a book recommendation, or an inspirational piece of art, or if you are a lover of small creatures, take heed in the mission of a man fighting to end California’s ban on ferrets.