Best of 2022: The biggest art stories mattered more than soup thrown on a Van Gogh

Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun, “Portrait of Joseph Hyacinthe Francois-de-Paule de Rigoud, comte de Vaudreuil,” circa 1784, oil on canvas (The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens)

Last year, the Getty Museum added a major Artemisia Gentileschi self-portrait (circa 1627) to its collection, while this year the Huntington Art Museum snagged a great Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun portrait of an aristocrat (circa 1784). Scrambling for gender equity in art museum Old Master [sic] collections also prompted New Hampshire’s Currier Museum of Art to recently acquire a very lively, very rare picture on oak panel (circa 1629) by Dutch painter Judith Leyster. The marvelously eccentric laughing boy hiding a bunch of grapes in his huge hat is one of fewer than 20 works firmly attributed to her. (Roughly the size of an 8- by 10-inch photograph, it recalls a Rembrandt tronie — an oil study of emotion and character.) The kicker: For 22 years, the Leyster painting was in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, a gift of popular TV comedian Red Skelton, but was sold off at a Sotheby’s auction in 1977. (LACMA got $5,750. What the Currier paid is undisclosed, but the little painting sold at a Belgian auction in April for nearly a quarter-million dollars.) Phooey.