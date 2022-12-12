The best animal stories of 2022

At Column One, The Times’ showcase for storytelling, we share stories tragic and comic, haunting and inspiring. This year we featured tales about a remote worker who died alone at home, about climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, about the strange sport of artistic swimming.

We also can’t resist a good animal story.

Technically, the protagonists of these tales are not human — and sport two, four or even eight legs — but it’s hard not see some of ourselves in these stories too. As we revisit the most memorable animals stories Column One brought you in 2023, let’s start with L.A.'s iconic celebrity mountain lion.