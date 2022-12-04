Our year-end picks: The songs, shows, stories and performances we loved

What kind of year was 2022?

On TV, it was the year of “Severance” and “Abbott Elementary” but also the Jan. 6 committee hearings. At the movies, it was the year Cate Blanchett waved her conductor’s baton in “Tár” and Mia Goth waved her pitchfork in “Pearl.” It’s the year Beyoncé and Bad Bunny square off on our list for best song of the year, while Taylor and Rosalía battle for best album. It was the year of a reimagined “Oklahoma!” and wholly original “Slave Play,” of Hernan Diaz’s “Trust” and Sarah Manguso’s “Very Cold People.” It was the year protesters threw canned tomato soup on a Van Gogh and criminally watery mashed potatoes on a Monet.

Yeah, it was that kind of year.

Our critics and reporters have made their lists of the year’s best. Now it’s your turn to agree or disagree, to be surprised, shocked, pleased, outraged, disgusted, overjoyed and/or puzzled by our picks. Share your feelings by emailing calendar@latimes.com, and keep an eye out for our special year-in-pictures section coming Dec. 25.