Our year-end picks: The songs, shows, stories and performances we loved

Illustration lede art for BEST OF 2022 landing page
(Illustration by Mel Cerri, for The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
What kind of year was 2022?

On TV, it was the year of “Severance” and “Abbott Elementary” but also the Jan. 6 committee hearings. At the movies, it was the year Cate Blanchett waved her conductor’s baton in “Tár” and Mia Goth waved her pitchfork in “Pearl.” It’s the year Beyoncé and Bad Bunny square off on our list for best song of the year, while Taylor and Rosalía battle for best album. It was the year of a reimagined “Oklahoma!” and wholly original “Slave Play,” of Hernan Diaz’s “Trust” and Sarah Manguso’s “Very Cold People.” It was the year protesters threw canned tomato soup on a Van Gogh and criminally watery mashed potatoes on a Monet.

Yeah, it was that kind of year.

Our critics and reporters have made their lists of the year’s best. Now it’s your turn to agree or disagree, to be surprised, shocked, pleased, outraged, disgusted, overjoyed and/or puzzled by our picks. Share your feelings by emailing calendar@latimes.com, and keep an eye out for our special year-in-pictures section coming Dec. 25.

Actors from "Tar," "Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul" and "In Front of Your Face" are collaged on a colorful graphic backdrop.

Movie performances of 2022

Illustration featuring 3 comedians: Bill Burr, Ali Wong, Jerrod Charmichael

Comedy Specials 2022

Illustration with "This Fool" and "Gordita Chronicles" for the Best of 2022 TV list from Robert Lloyd.

The 14 best TV shows of 2022

Quinta Brunson in “Abbott Elementary,” Minha Kim in “Pachinko,” Rhys Darby and Samson Kayo in “Our Flag Means Death.”

The 10 best TV shows (and three best dance sequences) of 2022

Illustration featuring , left to right, Beyonce, Angel Olsen and Rosalia

The 20 best albums of 2022

Illustration with Taylor Swift, Steve Lacy, Bad Bunny for Best of 2022 songs list

The 100 best songs of 2022 (complete with playlist!)

Bruses, Rauw Alejandro, Adrian Quesada

5 great Latin albums of 2022 (not by Bad Bunny or Rosalía)

Illustration featuring Namwali Serpell, Sequoia Nagamatsu and book covers for Best Books of 2022 list.

Best books of 2022

Collage of characters from ”Blues for an Alabama Sky,” ”Oklahoma!” and ”On the Other Hand, We’re Happy.”

Best theater of 2022: So many L.A. bright spots in a challenging year

Collage with photos of Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, Maria Duenas and dancers from “Look of Love.”

Best classical of 2022: Gustavo, Mark Morris and the CD discovery of the year

From left, artworks by Alexis Smith, Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun and Judith Leyster.

The biggest art stories mattered more than soup thrown on a Van Gogh

Five artworks that wormed into my brain and stayed for months

About this project

This project was edited by Paula Mejía, Boris Kachka, Matt Brennan, Craig Marks, Nate Jackson, Kevin Crust and Craig Nakano. Art direction by Judy Pryor. Illustrations by Mel Cerri. Photo editing by Taylor Arthur. Digital build by Jevon Phillips. Copy editing by Alison Dingeldein, Gillian Glover, Blake Hennon, Lisa Horowitz, R. Marina Levario, Daryl Miller, Doug Norwood, Jason Sanchez and Laura Schinagle. Engagement editing by Vanessa Franko and David Viramontes. Newspaper package design by Judy Pryor and An Amlotte.
