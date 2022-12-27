LAPD Chief Michel Moore seeks a second five-year term

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced Tuesday his interest in returning for a second five-year term, citing a desire to improve public safety and trust “utilizing the best practices of 21st century policing.”

Whether Moore, 62, is retained is up to the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, whose five members were appointed by former Mayor Eric Garcetti.

In a letter to the commission, Moore wrote that he wanted to continue building on work around “use of force, enhanced training and expanded transparency and accountability.”

Such reforms were carried out against the backdrop of “uncharted territory encompassing the combination of a historic pandemic, severe staffing reductions, a resurgence of homicides and gun-related crimes and civil unrest,” he wrote.

“While much as been accomplished, there remains more work to be done. It is my strong desire to continue leading this Department as it strives to reduce the incidence of violent crime, while working in partnership with the community and City family,” the letter read.

Moore added that he wants to complete the modernization of the department’s aging computer infrastructure, as well as oversee security preparations for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games.

The four-decade department veteran has enjoyed wide backing in local political circles for his record of implementing reforms. But Moore has come under criticism from activists and others over the LAPD’s role in the clearing of homeless encampments and the heavy-handed tactics deployed against demonstrators. Others have decried higher numbers of shootings by police.

The chief’s letter sets into motion a formal review of his performance by the police commission to decide whether to offer him a second term. His first term will expire next year.

Commission President William Briggs praised Moore in a statement released Tuesday afternoon, saying he is “pleased” the chief has decided to seek reappointment, and the city and the LAPD would “greatly benefit from his continued stewardship.”

In an interview, Briggs said the commission would vote on Moore’s reappointment Jan. 10, during its first meeting of the new year.

“I think the chief has demonstrated the high competence that we need in a law enforcement executive, and I think the majority of the commissioners have confidence in him to carry out what the mayor would want, the city wants and what the commission wants in a chief of police,” Briggs said.

He said he was aware of the criticism leveled at Moore, which would factor into the review, adding that the public will have a chance to weigh in on the matter at the commission’s meeting.

Speculation around Moore’s future swirled in the months leading up to November’s mayoral election, as some questioned whether either candidate would give him a second term or whether he even wanted the job.

On Tuesday afternoon, the office of Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying she had been made aware of Moore’s request.

Bass previously told The Times that she would give Moore a “fair evaluation” when she took office.