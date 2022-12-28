Security guard killed in shooting outside USC off-campus apartment complex

A security guard was shot and killed early Wednesday outside an off-campus student apartment building about half a mile from USC’s campus, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at West 23rd and Flower streets, outside the Lorenzo apartments, Los Angeles Police Lt. Ryan Rabbett confirmed to KTLA. The Lorenzo apartments are a student housing complex.

A man in his 30s, who worked as a security guard, died at the scene, according to Rabbett. His identity has not been released.

“The individual was just trying to work, just trying to do his job, and was just trying to keep this building safe when this incident occurred,” Rabbett said.

A person of interest was detained after he was found in possession of a gun, according to police, who haven’t announced an arrest.

The Metro E Line was temporarily suspended after the incident, the agency said on Twitter. Shuttle buses replaced the service between the Pico and Jefferson/USC Station. The E Line service resumed after 9 a.m.