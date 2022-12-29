Advertisement
Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A Riverside Sheriff’s Department deputy was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after being shot in Jurupa Valley, according to the department.

The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue around 2:44 p.m., according to social media posts from the Sheriff’s Department. Authorities advised the public to stay away from the area.

A deputy, whose identity hasn’t been released, was shot, according to the department.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise and other news outlets reported that the deputy died after the shooting. The Riverside sheriff did not immediately respond to The Times. A news conference regarding the incident is set to take place this afternoon.

The deputy was transported to Riverside Community Hospital after the shooting, according to ABC7.

