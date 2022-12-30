Advertisement
California

Banning police seek suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

A booking shot of Dorian Alexander Francisco
Dorian Alexander Francisco, 22, is being sought in connection with a deadly shooting this week near the 10 Freeway in Banning.
(Banning Police Department)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Police are seeking a suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous after a shooting that left two people dead and one injured this week near the 10 Freeway in Banning.

Banning police released a photograph and information on the suspected shooter Thursday. Dorian Alexander Francisco, 22, was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of “shots being fired and subjects running” on the 3300 block of West Ramsey Street, according to the Banning Police Department.

Advertisement

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Medical aid was rendered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Isaiah Cordero

California

A dedicated cop and a career criminal’s lives collide on suburban street, leaving both dead

Isaiah Cordero, a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, sparking a high-speed chase.

Police were notified of two more gunshot victims who were at the Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. One of them, a woman, died at the hospital. The other, a man, was stable.

The identities of the victims were being withheld until next of kin could be notified.

The Banning Police Department asked anyone with information to contact officers at (951) 922-3170.

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement