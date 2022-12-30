Man charged with murder in shooting of security guard at apartments near USC

A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in the shooting of a security guard at an upscale student apartment complex adjacent to the USC campus.

Alexader Crawford is accused of fatally shooting security guard Jave Garanganao early Wednesday outside the Lorenzo apartments on West Adams Boulevard.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Mr. Garanganao was just trying to do his job when he was tragically killed,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends who have endured such a tremendous loss during the holiday season.”

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. outside the off-campus complex.

Crawford was reportedly being escorted off the property by the security guard after allegedly trespassing.

“Once off the property, Crawford is accused of firing a handgun and killing Garanganao,” the district attorney’s office said.

Police on arriving at the complex following the shooting found Garanganao suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, Crawford was found sleeping in a parking area near the lobby of the complex and arrested.

He allegedly had a handgun that matched the caliber of weapon used in the shooting, Los Angeles police officials said.

The case remains under investigation.