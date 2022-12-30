Advertisement
California

Man charged with murder in shooting of security guard at apartments near USC

A man in a suit and tie and a woman in a dark suit jacket stand next to a brick building.
Investigators outside the Lorenzo apartments after Wednesday’s shooting.
(OnScene.TV)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A 31-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in the shooting of a security guard at an upscale student apartment complex adjacent to the USC campus.

Alexader Crawford is accused of fatally shooting security guard Jave Garanganao early Wednesday outside the Lorenzo apartments on West Adams Boulevard.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Mr. Garanganao was just trying to do his job when he was tragically killed,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a news release. “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and friends who have endured such a tremendous loss during the holiday season.”

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. outside the off-campus complex.

Advertisement

Crawford was reportedly being escorted off the property by the security guard after allegedly trespassing.

An investigation is underway after a security guard was fatally shot in front of an upscale off-campus student housing complex for USC early Wednesday morning, Dec.28, 2022.

California

Man arrested in fatal shooting of security guard outside USC off-campus apartments

Police find the suspect nearby after reviewing video indicating the guard was shot as he escorted a trespasser off the Lorenzo apartments property, the LAPD says.

“Once off the property, Crawford is accused of firing a handgun and killing Garanganao,” the district attorney’s office said.

Police on arriving at the complex following the shooting found Garanganao suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, Crawford was found sleeping in a parking area near the lobby of the complex and arrested.

He allegedly had a handgun that matched the caliber of weapon used in the shooting, Los Angeles police officials said.

The case remains under investigation.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement