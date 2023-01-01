Advertisement
California

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow-plow accident

Jeremy Renner, right, with Paul Rudd from the film "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.
Actor Jeremy Renner, right, with Paul Rudd from the film “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Jessica GarrisonStaff Writer 
Share

Actor Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable condition” Sunday after a snow-plowing accident, according to a report from Deadline.

The site reported that Renner, who starred in Marvel’s “Hawkeye” series, “The Hurt Locker” and numerous other films, had been airlifted to a hospital and, according to his spokesperson, was with his family.

The spokesperson did not say where the accident occurred, but Deadline wrote that the Reno Gazette-Journal has reported that Renner has a home near Lake Tahoe’s Mt. Rose ski area.

Advertisement

The Lake Tahoe area has been inundated with snow in recent days after a series of storms walloped Northern California.

Renner has been active in the area. The Gazette-Journal reported last year that Renner was involved in local fire protection, and had even purchased a surplus firetruck.

California
Jessica Garrison

Jessica Garrison writes about Northern California for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously covered Los Angeles City Hall, courts, education and the environment. As a reporter, her work has won a National Magazine Award for Public Service, among other honors. Work she has edited has won a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Goldsmith Prize. Her book, “The Devil’s Harvest,” told the story of a contract killer who stalked Central Valley farm towns for years while authorities failed to bring him to justice. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement