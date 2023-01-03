Machete-wielding man barricaded with girlfriend’s child is killed by Riverside County deputies

A man who authorities said was wielding a machete during a domestic dispute was shot to death by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday.

Deputies were called at 12:56 p.m. to the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto after a woman said her boyfriend was “behaving erratically and armed with a machete,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Although the woman escaped, her boyfriend stopped her 12-year-old child from leaving with her, deputies said. The man barricaded himself inside with the child.

“When deputies attempted to rescue the juvenile, the suspect hit the deputy in the head with a wooden object, causing a minor injury, and then swung the machete at another deputy,” authorities said.

After deputies from the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau responded to help rescue the child, the man struck a deputy with the machete and at least one deputy opened fire, authorities said.

The child wasn’t injured and was safely taken out of the residence.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two deputies were injured, authorities said. One was treated on scene, and the other was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

“The involved deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy,” authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release the deputies’ names Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Riverside County district attorney’s office Investigator J.R. Ferrer or Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Nelson Gomez at (951) 955-2777.