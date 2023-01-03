Advertisement
California

LAPD officers shoot person in South L.A. a day after fatal shooting in Westlake

An officer walks through the front doors of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, with City Hall reflected in glass.
A police shooting Tuesday in South L.A. comes a day after LAPD officers in Westlake shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Police shot a person in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, marking the second such incident in two days.

According to KCBS-TV Channel 2, officers shot someone after they responded to a call for help.

Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, told The Times that the incident occurred in the area of East 28th Street and South Central Avenue, but he declined to clarify and said he couldn’t immediately answer follow-up questions, including how officers were involved and whether anyone was injured or killed.

Advertisement

Firefighters were called to the area at 5:49 p.m. and told to stage at 28th and Naomi Avenue while police conducted a “tactical operation,” said Brian Humphrey, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.

Humphrey referred further questions to police, including on whether anyone was transported to a hospital from the scene.

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 22, 2022 - - California Attorney General Rob Bonta during a press conference in Santa Monica on July 22, 2022. Bonta today announced the arrest of Don Azul in connection with an alleged years-long scheme to defraud families with relatives who served in the military, as well as the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Police officer won’t be charged for killing bystander in Santa Barbara County shooting

An officer in Guadalupe shot at a suspect who police believed was holding a gun; one bullet ricocheted off the ground, then hit a bystander in the head.

The shooting comes a day after LAPD officers in Westlake shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

Rampart Division patrol officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Monday to a domestic violence restraining order violation at an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street, authorities said.

The officers spoke with a man in his 40s who was inside a unit, but the man wouldn’t come out or comply with orders, police said. They continued talking to him for about 15 minutes before he allegedly “armed himself with a large knife.”

Officers used “less lethal” options, including pepper spray and a Taser, and the man momentarily dropped the knife but immediately rearmed himself, police said. Police then fatally shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement