Rapper Theophilus London found safe after being reported missing in L.A., family member says

Rapper Theophilus London, who was reported missing to the LAPD last week, has been found “safe and well,” a family member said Wednesday night.

London’s cousin Mikhail Noel posted a photo of the 35-year-old musician on Instagram with the caption: “We have found Theo. He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

Noel said he appreciated everyone’s help in finding his cousin.

“It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends,” Noel wrote.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm that London had been found.

London had last been in contact with someone on Oct. 15, police said. That day, he left his home on Ventura Boulevard and was last seen on skid row.

A missing persons report was filed on Dec. 27.

London’s family had tried to reach out to him in a statement released last week through the record label collective Secretly Group.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” said Lary Moses London, the artist’s father. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London, who was born in Trinidad but raised in Brooklyn, gained popularity in the early and mid-2010s, appearing on numerous songs with Kanye West including “All Day.”

His most recent album, “Bebey,” was released in 2020.