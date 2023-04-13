Advertisement
Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell reported missing and ‘endangered’ by Florida police

Drake Bell wearing an orange bomber jacket poses at a movie premiere
“Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell was reported missing in Florida on Thursday and is considered “endangered,” according to Daytona Beach Police.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Actor Drake Bell has been reported missing by Florida police who believe the former child star to be “endangered.”

In a Thursday morning Facebook post, the Daytona Beach Police Department shared a photo of the “Drake & Josh” star, whose real name is Jared Bell, along with a notice that said he went missing from around a high school on Wednesday night.

“He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m.,” the post said. “He is considered missing and endangered.”

The post directed those with information about Bell and his whereabouts to contact Daytona Beach Police.

A manager for Bell did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

The 36-year-old Nickelodeon veteran and musician has previously had a number of run-ins with the law, as well as public feuds with his “Drake & Josh” co-star Josh Peck and with pop star Justin Bieber.

FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Bell is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, July 12, 2021 in Cleveland to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his concerts in 2017 when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Drake Bell receives 2 years probation on child endangerment charge

Former Nickelodeon television star Drake Bell is sentenced to two years probation on child endangerment charge.

In July 2021, the former child star was sentenced in Cleveland to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended a number of his concerts when she was 15. Bell pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Newport Beach-bred star was given probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

TMZ reported that the “Fuego Lento” singer recently completed his probation.

Bell filed for bankruptcy in 2014 and his Los Feliz home was foreclosed upon. The following year he was sentenced to four days in jail on DUI charges and faced abuse allegations from an ex-girlfriend, which he denied.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

