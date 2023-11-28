Paris Hilton’s Thanksgiving centerpiece? Her ‘surprise’ newborn daughter London

For Paris Hilton‘s family, Thanksgiving dinner offered more than just the traditional turkey and staple sides.

The hotel heiress and reality TV star revealed that her newborn daughter, London, made her grand debut last week. “It was the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life,” she said on Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Hilton broke down her daughter’s entrance to the morning show hosts, sharing that her husband Carter Reum gathered their loved ones before their Thanksgiving dinner. According to Hilton, “[Reum was] like, ‘I’ve got a surprise.’”

Advertisement

She continued: “Everyone thought a magician was coming ... then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with a baby and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

Hilton introduced baby London to her family the same day she announced the newest member of her family on social media. On Thursday, the “Simple Life” star shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby dress that reads “London,” red heart sunglasses and a small bunny toy. She captioned the photo, “Thankful for my baby girl.”

News of Hilton’s baby surprised both her social media fans and family. She welcomed her first child via surrogate in January when Hilton and Reum, both 42, became parents to baby boy Phoenix.

“Everyone ... couldn’t believe it,” Hilton said Monday.

Before the birth of her children, the socialite and entrepreneur had kept details — including their names — under wraps. Hilton did not tell her mother Kathy Hilton about her first baby until he was born. She explained why she prefers privacy to “Live” hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

“I just feel like my life has been so public for over two decades now and I just wanted something just to be private between my husband and I and to not have the whole world coming in and people talking about my son before he was here safe on this planet,” she said.

In addition to introducing baby London to her family, Hilton said she was “grateful” for Phoenix. She shared several photos of her 10-month-old son in a onesie and knitted beanie at the dinner table. Now settled with a husband and two kids, Hilton said she’s “in heaven.”

“I just feel like my life is so complete,” the “Paris in Love” star said. “I just feel so at peace, just so excited and so grateful for everything in my life.”

Times staff writer Sarah Parvini contributed to this report.