Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in L.A., last seen on skid row

Rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

A missing person report taken Tuesday indicated that London, 35, was last in contact with someone, via text message, on Oct. 15, said Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The rapper left his home in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard that day and was last seen on skid row, Im said.

A description of the clothing London was wearing the last day he was seen wasn’t immediately available.

The record label group Secretly issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of London’s family.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” Lary Moses London, the rapper’s father, said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has dark brown eyes, according to the statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to London’s cousin Mikhail Noel through his Instagram account: @iamdjkellz, or to contact the LAPD.