Advertisement
California

Man dies after LAPD officers use Taser on him in Venice

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A man died Tuesday after officers used a Taser on him while trying to arrest him in Venice, LAPD officials said Friday.

The man, identified by the LAPD as Keenan Anderson, was running in the middle of the street and “exhibiting erratic” behavior” at around 3:40 p.m. after a traffic collision at Venice and Lincoln boulevards, according to an LAPD news release. Several people involved in the collision indicated that Anderson had caused it, the release said.

An LAPD officer spoke with Anderson, who was initially cooperative and sat down at the intersection. The officer requested backup for a DUI investigation, according to the release.

Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters is seen on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

California

LAPD officers shoot man in South L.A., marking second fatal shooting of new year

The Los Angeles Police Department said the man refused several orders to drop a sharp metal object and moved toward officers.

Advertisement

As additional officers arrived, Anderson suddenly fled, running down the middle of Venice Boulevard, the release said.

Officers chased and caught up to him, then struggled with him for several minutes, using a Taser, their body weight, “firm grips and joint locks,” the release said.

The officers handcuffed Anderson and “hobbled” him at the ankles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel treated Anderson at the scene “for deployment of the Taser” and he was taken to a hospital in Santa Monica, according to the news release.

At the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and died. The LAPD did not provide his age.

Anderson’s death, which the LAPD has classified as an in-custody death, is being investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Division.

That same afternoon, LAPD officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a sharp metal object in South Los Angeles, according to the LAPD.

The previous day, officers in Westlake fatally shot a man who the LAPD said was holding a large knife.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement