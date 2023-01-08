LAPD seeks gunman in fatal shooting under 6th Street Viaduct downtown

Los Angeles police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred under the 6th Street Viaduct in Boyle Heights late Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, she said. His identity has not been released.

Police believe the victim and shooter were filming a music video when a dispute ensued. The assailant pulled a gun and shot the man under the bridge in the 500 block of South Mission Road, Eisenman said.

The shooter — described by police as a Latino man between 18 to 20 years old — fled in a vehicle. Police did not provide details about his height or weight, the weapon or the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation and is believed to be gang-related, Eisenman said.