California

Another intense storm hits Southern California with damaging winds, threats of flooding

A bicyclist holds an umbrella while riding past the Los Angeles River
A bicyclist rides past the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Atwater Village on Thursday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
After a short reprieve, Southern California was facing another winter storm Monday, with heavy rains, damaging winds and threats of flooding forecast through Tuesday and meteorologists advising residents to remain vigilant as the storm picks up in intensity.

Portions of southwestern California were under a flood watch through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of the region, including Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The storm is the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers lashing the Golden State. The most significant impacts will be in Northern California, but the atmospheric river, a warm plume of airborne moisture from the Pacific Ocean, is also expected to bring heavy rains to Southern California through Tuesday evening, weather experts said. Another storm is expected this weekend, forecasters say.

Light to moderate rain moved into Southern California early Monday morning, with hourly rates of .25 inches to .75 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard. The heaviest rain was falling on the Central Coast, in parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Flood advisories are in effect for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Monday morning.

The storm is predicted to pick up in intensity Monday afternoon through Tuesday, before tapering off Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts over the next two days are expected to reach 2 to 4 inches along the coast and in coastal valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the foothills and mountains, especially south-facing slopes. Wind gusts could top 60 mph at the coast and 70 mph in the mountains. Snow levels will likely remain above 7,500 feet.

“This [storm] will be quite strong, very energetic, delivering a lot of rain plus strong gusty winds,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Urban and small stream flooding is likely with this storm, Sweet said. He also warned of possible flooding in main rivers, like the Ventura River, and in the Sepulveda Basin, because of higher water levels and saturated soil from previous storms.

Manhattan Beach, California-Jan. 6, 2023-High surf caused by this week's Pacific storm brought spectators and surfers to Manhattan Beach on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California faces new, intense storms this week. Here is a timeline

Southern California is bracing for another round of powerful and potentially destructive storms this week.

In south Santa Barbara County, officials issued an evacuation warning for areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas wildfires because of potential flooding and debris flows.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation closed Mulholland Drive between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive in anticipation of the storm activity, officials with the agency announced Sunday.

