Many California roads closed by storm damage. What you need to know

The powerful storm that brought destruction to parts of California on Monday continued to keep freeways and highways closed across the state.

Here is a list of some key roads across the state that remain closed as of Tuesday:

Highway 1

Closed in many place, including Huntington Beach at Warner Avenue and several places in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties due to flooding.

Malibu Canyon

Closed in both directions from Civic Center Way to Piuma in L.A. County due to a rockslide and large boulder in the road.

Topanga Canyon

Closed in both directions in in L.A. County from Pacific Coast Highway Mulholland due to rockslides.

101 Freeway

Closed in several places in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, including in Carpinteria, Paso Robles and Santa Barbara. The northbound lanes are also closed at Highway 33 in Ventura County.

395 Freeway

Closed north of Bishop due to snow.

Highway 9

Closed at Highway 1 due to flooding.

Highway 150

Closed at Highway 33 due to flooding and mud.

Highway 126

Closed in Fillmore due to flooding.

Highway 35

Closed at Bear Gulch Road due to flooding.

Highway 154

Closed in Santa Barbara County from the 192 to the 266.

Highway 192

Closed in parts of Santa Barbara County.

Source: Caltrans

With more rain coming, here are some basic tips for driving in the rain from the pages of The Times:

Continually scan the road to avoid debris and look out for disabled vehicles in reduced-visibility conditions.

Slow down

Driving at reduced speeds helps you prepare for sudden stops. Reduce your speed, particularly as you drive through puddles.

Allow extra room between cars. Your car needs two to three times more stopping distance on wet pavement.

Slipping? Don’t slam on the brakes

If you find yourself skidding on wet pavement, don’t slam on the brakes. Apply light but firm pressure. Steer in the direction the car is sliding. For cars with anti-lock brakes, apply heavy, steady pressure, but do not pump the brakes.

Keep to the center

Use the center lanes of the road — and don’t cross the yellow line. Water tends to collect in the outside lanes, which slope curbside.

Pay attention

Driving in the rain requires more mental effort. Don’t eat. Don’t drink. Don’t use your cellphone. Don’t text. Don’t fumble with CDs. Don’t put on your makeup. And once it stops raining, continue to avoid all those activities while behind the wheel.