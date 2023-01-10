Storm hits Santa Barbara and Montecito hard, bringing mass rescues, damage and the jitters

Greg Downs and his dog Snickers walked along the Montecito Creek on Tuesday morning, with the sun straining to break through the clouds.

The waterway gurgled steadily, but the flow was not as violent as on Monday, when water spilled out on the adjacent Olive Mill Road. Downs, who lives nearby on higher ground, had wanted to see how the creek held up during the night.

His home was not damaged in the mudslides, but Monday’s storm still made him nervous, especially for some of his neighbors who spent the night at his home. Their houses were also undamaged Monday night.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty much a blessing to be able to handle this amount of water,” he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were few reports of widespread damage. But residents were still on edge, not sure when they could get back into their homes.

For good reason. The raging storm that slammed Santa Barbara County forced a mass evacuation of Montecito and surrounding communities amid concerns about flooding and mudslides.

Multiple people were rescued from vehicles submerged in flood waters Monday, including a pickup truck that was overcome by water in the Aliso area of Santa Inez and another rescue on Highway 135, according to officials.

On Monday evening, a storm water basin meant to channel flood waters in northern Santa Barbara County failed, sending mud and water into the residential neighborhood.

Several homes were evacuated in the community of Orcutt as the drainage basin and roadway were damaged by the rain.

“There’s water and mud damage to the homes adjacent to that area,” Scott Safechuck, public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, said Tuesday. “I don’t have the exact amount of homes that were affected, but we know there’s more damage out there.”

Emergency officials received over 200 calls for service in the last 24 hours in Santa Barbara County.

The area saw record-breaking rainfall that raised Lake Cachuma 21 feet over a 24-hour period. Video of a person kayaking down a flooded street in east Santa Barbara has gone viral, but emergency officials do not recommend people doing that. They also said they are assessing damage caused by the storm and expect a full estimate later in the day.

“It takes time for infrastructure assessment, and getting those roads assessed,” Safechuck said.

About 100 people sought refuge in evacuation centers in Carpenteria and Santa Barbara last night, both run by the American Red Cross.

Most of those stranded were drivers heading either south or north, all left looking for shelter when the 101 was closed in both directions. In Carpenteria, about 25 people — and a dog named Chica — stayed at the Veteran’s Center just blocks from the ocean.

“She’s well-behaved,” said Chastnie Cribbs, 47, of her Papillon mix, who slept burrowed beneath Cribbs on an army-style cot in the shelter.

Cribbs was coming back to San Pedro from Washington with her fiance, Eddie Sanchez, 57, returning from a work trip when the two were detoured off the 101.

All hotels were booked so they decided to stay at the shelter. “I was pleasantly surprised by the setup,” Cribbs said. “Still, it was an experience — an experience I want to be over.”

Carpenteria City Manager Dave Durflinger told The Times that the city avoided the worst of the flooding due to upgrades to infrastructure made after the 2018 floods, as well as prep work that the city’s public works crew did before this storm hit.

That 2018 storm caused mudslides that killed 23 people and destroyed scores of homes.

The evacuations came exactly five years after that disaster.

“They were out clearing drains and stayed out through the night keeping an eye on rising creeks,” Durflinger said.

Durflinger noted that the city was lucky that the major part of the storm didn’t coincide with a high tide, which could have made flooding much worse.

Not everyone in the city was spared, however, Durflinger said. About 100 people were evacuated from homes and a senior living facility near Carpenteria Creek, which rose nearly to the height of a bridge that crosses it on Monday.

“Carp Creek was at like 99% capacity yesterday,” Durflinger said. The seniors at the senior living facility were moved to the top floor of the home they live in to keep them safe from possible flooding which increasingly looks to be part and parcel of living in picturesque Montecito.

On Tuesday afternoon, the sun finally shining fully, Barbara Eliasen stood on the Montecito Creek Bridge watching the water flow down from the hills.

Her home was not damaged during Monday’s storm and she was not present for the 2018 slides, which did little to deter her from buying property in the city that has experienced extreme fires and storms in recent years.

“They say that’s the price you pay for living in paradise,” Eliasen said, although she acknowledged she hedged her bet by buying a home in a “safer area” of the city.

Still, the lure of the place is obvious.

“It’s gorgeous and I love being here,” she said.