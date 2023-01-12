Long Beach police arrest man who allegedly threatened to shoot co-workers

Long Beach police detectives arrested a 35-year-old man this week after his co-worker reported that he brought firearms to work and threatened to commit a workplace shooting.

Detectives arrested Aiken Bui of Seal Beach on Jan. 9. He was booked on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and possessing an assault weapon, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Officers had responded to the 3500 block of East Broadway, near Bui’s workplace, on Saturday for a report of criminal threats, police said. Once there, a person reported that Bui regularly carried a firearm and on Jan. 4 had threatened to shoot his co-workers.

Police spokesperson Allison Gallagher confirmed that the victim delayed reporting, but did not provide further details on why. Police did not identify the business where Bui worked.

As detectives investigated, police said, they discovered that Bui had access to multiple registered firearms. Detectives then obtained a gun violence emergency protective order, which restrained him from the firearms, and an arrest warrant.

About 5:20 p.m. Monday, detectives found Bui driving near his work, pulled him over and arrested him. Shortly after, a police SWAT team, gang detectives and patrol officers searched his home, where they seized six firearms, including several illegal assault weapons, police said.

Bui’s bail was set at $100,000.