California

L.A. County deputy shoots, kills man who assaulted deputy in Valencia, authorities say

A sheriff's SUV outside a shopping center with yellow crime scene tape
An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man late Wednesday after responding to a trespassing call at a shopping center in Valencia, authorities said.
(OnScene.TV)
By Associated Press
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who assaulted the deputy at a shopping center, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the Valencia neighborhood of the city of Santa Clarita when deputies responded to a business regarding a trespassing call, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, a deputy was assaulted by the suspect and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the statement said. It gave no description of the confrontation.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released. The department gave no details of the deputy’s injury.

The shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice with assistance from sheriff’s homicide investigators.

California
