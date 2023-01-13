L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declares local state of emergency over storms

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday declared a local state of emergency after storms pounded the city earlier this week, causing mudslides, flooding and road closures.

The city is expecting another storm to move in by Saturday, raising not only the possibility of more damage from the rain, but hindering officials’ ability to address the damage already caused.

Bass’ emergency declaration directs city departments to continue assessing estimates on storm damage and seek state and federal assistance. It also asks the governor’s office to waive regulations that would slow recovery efforts.

California has been battered by a series of storms for weeks, with eight atmospheric river-fueled events since Christmas.

Although Friday was dry and cloudy in Los Angeles, rain is expected Saturday, with “moderate to brief heavy rain” and the possibility of minor flooding in creeks and urban areas. About an inch and a half to 3 inches of precipitation is possible on the coast and valleys, the National Weather Service said.

With hillsides already drenched from past storms, rockslides and mudflows are expected to be a continued threat.

By Sunday afternoon, another storm is expected to move in with isolated thunderstorms possible into Monday.

This is the third local state of emergency the city is under; others include COVID-19 and homelessness.