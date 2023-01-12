Advertisement
California

Chunk of hillside topples onto 5 Freeway in Elysian Park

A pile of dirt and rock pushes over a broken fence.
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway on Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Chunks of debris and fencing toppled onto the 5 Freeway as a hillside collapsed Thursday morning in Elysian Park. The mudslide spurred road crews to close a lane at the interchange between the 5 and 110 freeways.

Caltrans said one of two lanes was closed as of 11:44 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway connector between Cypress Park and Elysian Park, a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles.

Engineers are assessing the situation, according to Caltrans officials. Aerial footage from KTLA showed the debris and collapsed fencing spilling over onto the freeway shoulder.

There is no estimated time for the cleanup or when the lane will reopen, according to Caltrans.

The mudslide arrived after Southern California was inundated with heavy rains in recent days. More rain is expected to arrive over the weekend, according to weather forecasts.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

