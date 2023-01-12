Chunk of hillside topples onto 5 Freeway in Elysian Park

Chunks of debris and fencing toppled onto the 5 Freeway as a hillside collapsed Thursday morning in Elysian Park. The mudslide spurred road crews to close a lane at the interchange between the 5 and 110 freeways.

Caltrans said one of two lanes was closed as of 11:44 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway connector between Cypress Park and Elysian Park, a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles.

Engineers are assessing the situation, according to Caltrans officials. Aerial footage from KTLA showed the debris and collapsed fencing spilling over onto the freeway shoulder.

There is no estimated time for the cleanup or when the lane will reopen, according to Caltrans.

The mudslide arrived after Southern California was inundated with heavy rains in recent days. More rain is expected to arrive over the weekend, according to weather forecasts.