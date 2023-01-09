Timeline: When will it stop raining in Southern California?

Southern California will see continued rain through Tuesday and again starting Friday night into Sunday.

The intense downpours in Santa Barbara County prompted an evacuation order in Montecito amid flooding and mud sliding off hillsides.

As of 7 p.m., large swaths of the Southland including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were under flash-flood warnings.

Here is a timeline for what Southern California can expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Heaviest rain timing

• San Luis Obispo County: Through 6 p.m. Monday

• Santa Barbara County: Through 8 p.m. Monday

• Ventura County: Through midnight Monday night

• Los Angeles County: Through 4 a.m. Tuesday

Details

Additional rain amounts forecast after noon Monday: 2 to 4 inches and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills.

Most of the rain will fall Monday night, but brief heavy downpours are likely on Tuesday.

Forecast

Here is longer-term forecast for L.A. County