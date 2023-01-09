Advertisement
California

Timeline: When will it stop raining in Southern California?

Lifelong Montecito resident George Quirin, 63, beholds a flooded Jameson Lane
Lifelong Montecito resident George Quirin, 63, beholds a flooded Jameson Lane, a result of San Ysidro Creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Southern California will see continued rain through Tuesday and again starting Friday night into Sunday.

The intense downpours in Santa Barbara County prompted an evacuation order in Montecito amid flooding and mud sliding off hillsides.

As of 7 p.m., large swaths of the Southland including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were under flash-flood warnings.

Here is a timeline for what Southern California can expect, according to the National Weather Service:

Heaviest rain timing

• San Luis Obispo County: Through 6 p.m. Monday

• Santa Barbara County: Through 8 p.m. Monday

• Ventura County: Through midnight Monday night

• Los Angeles County: Through 4 a.m. Tuesday

Details

Additional rain amounts forecast after noon Monday: 2 to 4 inches and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills.

Most of the rain will fall Monday night, but brief heavy downpours are likely on Tuesday.

Forecast

Here is longer-term forecast for L.A. County

  • Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies
  • Thursday: Cloudy skies
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% to 30% chance of rain in the evening after midnight
  • Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, increasing to 70% at night
  • Sunday: 40% to 50% chance of rain
  • Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 50% chance of rain
