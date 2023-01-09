Timeline: When will it stop raining in Southern California?
Southern California will see continued rain through Tuesday and again starting Friday night into Sunday.
The intense downpours in Santa Barbara County prompted an evacuation order in Montecito amid flooding and mud sliding off hillsides.
As of 7 p.m., large swaths of the Southland including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties were under flash-flood warnings.
Here is a timeline for what Southern California can expect, according to the National Weather Service:
Heaviest rain timing
• San Luis Obispo County: Through 6 p.m. Monday
• Santa Barbara County: Through 8 p.m. Monday
• Ventura County: Through midnight Monday night
• Los Angeles County: Through 4 a.m. Tuesday
Details
Additional rain amounts forecast after noon Monday: 2 to 4 inches and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills.
Most of the rain will fall Monday night, but brief heavy downpours are likely on Tuesday.
Forecast
Here is longer-term forecast for L.A. County
- Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies
- Thursday: Cloudy skies
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, 20% to 30% chance of rain in the evening after midnight
- Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, increasing to 70% at night
- Sunday: 40% to 50% chance of rain
- Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 50% chance of rain
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.