Former L.A. Councilman Mitchell Englander pleads guilty in corruption case

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander pleaded guilty to a single felony charge Tuesday in the ongoing corruption probe of City Hall, admitting he schemed to prevent federal investigators from learning about cash and other freebies he received from a Southern California businessman.

Englander struck a plea deal nearly four months ago, acknowledging that he accepted cash in envelopes, hotel stays and other gifts during trips to Las Vegas and the Palm Springs area — and then engaged in an effort to lie to investigators. He pleaded guilty to one count of scheming to falsify material facts.

In his plea agreement, Englander admitted to lying to FBI agents about the gifts he had received from a businessman. He also admitted to advising that businessman, who was looking to sell home technology and high-end cabinets, to mislead and lie to FBI investigators.

In some ways, Englander seemed like a politician who had wandered into the middle of someone else’s corruption probe. Englander flew to Las Vegas in June 2017 with an assortment of city staffers and others, at a time when FBI agents were looking into frequent visits to that city by Councilman Jose Huizar and one of his staffers, George Esparza.

By then, the FBI’s investigation into Huizar and Esparza was nearly two years old. The agency eventually concluded that both men had been receiving an array of bribes from a Chinese billionaire seeking to develop a 77-story tower in downtown Los Angeles, as well as from others seeking their help at City Hall.

Both men are now facing racketeering charges.

While in Vegas, Englander accepted an envelope with $10,000 in cash from a businessman seeking to make connections with real estate developers in Los Angeles. That businessman also provided an expensive dinner, bottle service at a nightclub and a hotel room, at one point instructing a female escort to show up at Englander’s room.

Esparza, the Huizar aide, went on the Vegas trip. So did John Lee, who at the time was a high-level aide to Englander. Lee was reelected to the City Council in March, roughly a week before Englander surrendered to the authorities.

Before Tuesday’s hearing, protesters gathered outside the courthouse, calling on Lee to resign. The indictment in the Englander case said a top Englander staffer — identified as “City Staffer B” — received some of the same perks during the Vegas trip.

Lee has repeatedly declined to answer questions about whether he is City Staffer B. But he said he had cooperated with the FBI and done “everything in my power to pay for and reimburse expenses related to this trip.”

Englander, who was a reserve member of the Los Angeles Police Department, admitted in his plea agreement that he took an additional $5,000 in an envelope from the businessman at another resort. By pleading guilty, he forfeited his right to vote, hold public office and serve on a jury.

As part of the plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss the remaining counts in the indictment and agreed not to seek a sentence of imprisonment above 36 months.

Englander, who served on the council from 2011-18, is the third figure to plead guilty in the sprawling City Hall corruption probe. A former city planning commissioner who raised money for Huizar and a real estate consultant have done the same.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have charged Huizar and Esparza with racketeering, saying both men had accepted casino trips, casino chips, private jet travel, cash and other goodies. Esparza has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

In a 116-page affidavit, prosecutors have portrayed Huizar as the head of a criminal enterprise, saying he squeezed developers and other businessmen for bribes and campaign donations in exchange for help with their real estate projects.

Huizar has not yet entered a plea and his lawyers have declined to weigh in, saying they intend to represent their client in court, not in the media.

U.S. Atty. Nick Hanna said last month that the investigation is ongoing.