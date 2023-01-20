Rare snowy owl that drew flocks of birdwatchers disappears from Cypress neighborhood

A snowy owl that found its way to a rooftop in west Orange County has flown the coop, according to local birders who rapturously monitored the unique visitor over the last month.

Perched atop a roof on Onyx Street in Cypress, the snowy owl arrived without warning in early December, seemingly unaware that it was several hundred miles south of its usual habitat in the Arctic regions of North America. The owl would fly away every evening, just around sunset, and return to the rooftop the next morning, according to Cypress resident Roy Rausch.

The owl left on Monday evening around 5 p.m. and has yet to return.

“I would actually go there first thing in the morning when the sun was coming up to try and just make sure the Cypress snowy owl was still there and to spend a little time with it,” Rausch said. “It was really very special to me and it has profoundly affected my well-being, my life and it was almost kind of spiritual to be there with it.”

The owl took up temporary residence in Orange County, far from its typical habitat in the Arctic regions of North America. (Raul Roa/Los Angeles Times)

With her penetrating gaze and white plumage spotted with brown, the owl transfixed an entire community. Male snowy owls are usually all white, while females are flecked with brown. Bird watchers and curious people alike flocked to the residential neighborhood to get a glimpse at the bird. She perched atop rooftop vents, chimneys and atop telephone polls. She put up with some crows and the Southern California rain, all the while making her way around the neighborhood like any other bird.

Chris Spurgeon, program chair with the Pasadena Audubon Society, said the bird could have been blown thousands of miles off course by a storm, or perhaps it caught a ride with a freighter headed to Southern California’s ports.

“They’re not supposed to be here — normally they don’t venture farther south than Oregon,” he said.

Now, just as unexpectedly as she arrived, the snowy owl has left Cypress. There’s no telling what made her leave, Rausch said, who considers himself an intermediate birder.

“There’s a bit of sadness that she’s gone, but sadness in a good way,” Rausch said. “She really meant a lot to many different people in many different ways.”