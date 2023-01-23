Multiple people injured in shooting in Half Moon Bay, authorities say
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Monday in the Northern California beachside community of Half Moon Bay, officials said.
Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office were responding to Highway 92 near the city limits, officials said in a tweet, but details regarding the incident were scant.
It was unclear how many people had been injured, or whether a suspect was in custody.
Sheriff’s officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.
