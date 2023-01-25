Advertisement
California

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to be charged with seven counts of murder

A sheriff's deputy pulls police tape across a driveway at a farm where a mass shooting occurred in Half Moon Bay.
A San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy pulls police tape across a driveway at a farm where a mass shooting occurred Monday in Half Moon Bay.
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
By Alexandra E. Petri
Salvador HernandezLuke Money
Share

The man accused of killing seven people in a shooting rampage at a farm and a nursery in Half Moon Bay, unleashing terror and sending shockwaves and grief through this rural coastal community, is facing several felonies, the San Mateo County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

The alleged gunman, whom authorities identified as Chunli Zhao, was arrested Monday outside of the sheriff’s substation in Half Moon Bay after the attacks and was booked into jail.

A mugshot of suspect Chunli Zhao
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao.
(Associated Press)

Zhao, 66, will be charged with seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, firearm use enhancements for each count and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murder, according to the Dist. Atty. Steve Wagstaffe.

FBI officials walk towards from the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. (AP Photo/Aaron Kehoe)

California

Half Moon Bay suspect ‘snapped’ before shooting co-workers, sheriff says

Chunli Zhao, 66, is being held in the killings of seven people, some of whom once worked alongside him in Half Moon Bay, a coastal community south of San Francisco.

He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon in the Hall of Justice in Redwood City, Wagstaffe said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement