Advertisement
California

All victims in Monterey Park shooting were 50 or older, two identified by coroner

Flowers at a memorial where community members gathered for vigil to the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Brittny Mejia
Summer LinGrace TooheyAlexandra E. Petri
Share

Officials on Monday identified two of the 10 victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a ballroom in Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations.

The victims have been identified as My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

In addition to Nhan and Li, three other women were killed, two in their 50s and one in their 60s. Five men were killed, three in their 70s and two in their 60s.

Advertisement

Officials have not released the names of the remaining eight victims killed in the attacks, waiting to notify their families, officials said.

A motive in the attack hasn’t yet been made clear, but the suspected gunman was found Sunday in a white van in Torrance, where officials said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: After police tape was taken down, curious bystanders view the crime scene inside the Star Dance Studio Ballroom where Huu Can Tran, a 72 year old Asian male, is accused of shooting and killing 10 people and injuring 10 during the Monterey Park mass shooting that took place Saturday night. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

How the Lunar New Year massacre unfolded: A night of ballroom dancing, terror, manhunt

A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio late Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding 10. He went to another dance studio in Alhambra but was disarmed by two people and later killed himself in Torrance.

In a statement released on Twitter, Nhan’s family said she spent years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends.

“It’s what she loved to do,” the statement read. “But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance.”

Her family described her warm smile and contagious kindness.

“We are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly.”

Friends identified one of the victims as Ming Wei Ma.

Dariusz Michalski, an instructor at Star Dance, had to stop to compose himself when speaking about the student he had taught for several years. His former student helped manage Star and was affectionately known by all as “Mr. Ma.”

“It was heartbreaking,” Michalski said. “We are just speechless and cannot find the words to describe how we feel right now.”

In a Facebook post, Lauren Woods, another dance instructor, called “Mr. Ma” the heart of the studio. She wrote, “Ma was everything at Star and we were always so connected with him.”

When Ma would see her, she wrote, he’d say, “my teacher,” kiss her cheeks and say, “Love You! Love you!”

“He was so adorable to me and I could tell he was the heart of Star Ballroom,” she said. “So many dancers, teachers and organizers were connected with Ma and I personally will miss him dearly.”

There were also 10 people injured in the shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio and seven remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon.

California
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2014. She writes narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement