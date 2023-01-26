Advertisement
California

90-mph Santa Ana wind gusts close Interstate 8 to high-profile vehicles

Graphic shows how descending air heats up over Southern California
Santa Ana winds from the northeast disrupted traffic Thursday in San Diego County.
(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Robbins
Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

Dry Santa Ana winds out of the northeast gusted to nearly 90 mph in the San Diego County mountains before dawn Thursday and were spreading toward the coast, where winds of 30-40 mph were possible, the National Weather Service said.

California Highway Patrol officers were taking high-profile vehicles off Interstate 8 at East Willows Road in Alpine and westbound vehicles off in the El Centro area.

Three big rigs were reported to have been blown over early Thursday near Crestwood, two westbound and one eastbound, according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe. All traffic on westbound I-8 was being diverted off the freeway because of the crashes.

Advertisement

“The winds out east are considerable,” Latulippe said. “We are getting at the roadway level, 74 mph on the roadways. That’s pretty crazy.”

High winds tipped over big rigs and forced closure of a stretch of Interstate 8 to high-profile vehicles in San Diego County. (OnScene TV)

Just before 10 a.m., a big-rig loaded with gravel on northbound Interstate 15 south of the exit for West Bernardo Drive and Pomerado Road tipped over, spilling its load onto the slow lane. It was not clear if the incident was caused by gusty winds.

Los Angeles, CA - January 23: Charley Liang, center, is photographed on a day where a high wind warning is issued for parts of the county at Griffith Observatory on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. North winds from 25 to 40 miles per hour with damaging gusts up to 60 miles per hour were expected. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

California

Santa Ana winds to blow into region Wednesday night with 75 mph gusts in the mountains

The winds are expected to increase in strength overnight and peak Thursday as “omega block” pushes colder air away from the Southland’s coastline.

High winds also caused some trees to topple. In San Diego’s Balboa Park, a tree fell onto a woman, sending her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tree — an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus — was uprooted by the winds and fell just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, according to San Diego police. The woman was pinned under the tree. She was conscious and complained of pain to her hand and head and was taken to a hospital, police said.

The windstorm is expected to peak around noon and it could affect play at the Farmers Insurance Open professional golf tournament at Torrey Pines. The winds also could shake commercial jetliners at San Diego International Airport.

In anticipation of the high winds, schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District in East County closed Thursday, according to the county Office of Education. Students in the rural district rely heavily on buses for transportation.

Through 8 a.m., the weather service had recorded gusts of 88 mph at Sill Hill in the Cuyamac Mountains, 81 mph at Laguna Launch, an area near Mount Laguna, 79 mph at Mount Laguna, 79 mph at Crestwood, 73 mph at Palomar Mountain, 69 mph on Sunrise Highway, 58 mph at Descanso and 52 mph at Julian.

Nov. 6, 1961: Advancing flames force former Vice President Richard Nixon and his wife, Pat, to leave their rented home on Bundy Drive in Brentwood. Before leaving, Nixon hosed down the roof.(Los Angeles Times )

California

Can you hear it? Can you feel it? Santa Ana wind season is back

Where do Santa Ana winds come from and how did they get their name? And how does the O.C. city of Santa Ana feel about it?

The Santa Anas will be followed this weekend by a modest storm that will drop about a quarter-inch of rain at the coast and half an inch across inland valleys and foothills and 1 inch in the mountains. The system will last from late Sunday into Tuesday morning.

The storm is composed of very cold air from Canada that will prevent daytime high temperatures from rising above the mid-to-upper 50s Sunday through Tuesday at the coast and the low 50s across inland valleys. Temperatures could drop into the 30s at the coast on Tuesday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentTransportation
Gary Robbins

Gary Robbins has been a journalist for nearly 50 years and currently covers science and higher education for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2010 after working for 25 years at the Orange County Register, where he was science editor. Robbins was born and raised in Maine and attended Northeastern University in Boston, graduating in 1978. He served as a Knight Science Journalism Fellow at MIT during the 2000-01 academic year and a science writer fellow at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Massachusetts in June 2001. He can be reached at 714-642-5218.

Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement