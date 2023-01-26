Advertisement
California

Suspected DUI crash in Orange County kills child, 2 adults

A police officer stands next to a wrecked sedan in an intersection
A child and two adults were fatally injured when a sedan driven by an allegedly drunken driver crashed into a passenger van and other vehicles in Placentia on Wednesday night, police said.
(OnScene.TV)
By Associated Press
The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement early Thursday.

Arriving officers found that several victims had been ejected from the van.

Firefighters pronounced a man and woman dead at the scene.

Three people with serious injuries were transported to UCI Medical Center and two children were taken to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where one of them, a 10-year-old girl, was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release the identities of any of the victims.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as a 24-year-old man from Santa Ana, was arrested for investigation of felony DUI, police said.

CaliforniaOrange County
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

