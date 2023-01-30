Winter storm brings snow, rain to Southern California; CHP escorting traffic over Grapevine

A cold winter storm continued to bring rain and snow to Southern California on Monday, with weather experts and local officials advising commuters to remain vigilant of dangerous driving conditions.

An area of low pressure just south of Point Conception was spinning some showers into the area, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. About a one-quarter-inch to three-quarters-inch of rain had fallen, with more rain expected through the day as the weather pattern moves south to Mexico.

The San Gabriel Mountains could get between a half-inch and one inch of rain.

“This is a fairly dry system, so we are not expecting any flooding problems,” Sweet said.

Here is the 24-hour precip image. from the @CNRFC. Expecting another 0.1" to 0.5" of rain into this afternoon. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/rJi394Ktkc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 30, 2023

With snow forecast to fall at elevations as low as 2,500 feet, the storm is bringing winter driving conditions. The amount of cold air in the system is driving snow levels lower, Sweet said.

Snow was reported on the Grapevine early Monday, and the California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic through the Tejon Pass. Weather experts warned commuters to drive cautiously along mountain roadways including the 5 Freeway near the Tejon Pass, the 14 Freeway near Acton and Highway 33 north of Ojai.

“Anyone going to the locations above 2,500 feet should prepare themselves,” Sweet said.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow had fallen at Mountain High, according to the weather service.