Are falling interest rates and home prices changing your home-buying strategy?
After topping 7% last fall, mortgage interest rates have fallen in recent months.
While still far higher than at this time last year, today’s rates are now in the low 6% range. Couple that with recent home price declines, and homes are slightly less expensive than they were a few months ago.
The change presents potential buyers with a choice: They can jump into the market now or keep waiting with the hope that rates — and home prices — will fall more.
If you recently made that decision or are currently thinking it over, The Times would like to speak with you.
