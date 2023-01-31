Advertisement
California

Are falling interest rates and home prices changing your home-buying strategy?

A home for sale in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles in October 2022.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
After topping 7% last fall, mortgage interest rates have fallen in recent months.

While still far higher than at this time last year, today’s rates are now in the low 6% range. Couple that with recent home price declines, and homes are slightly less expensive than they were a few months ago.

The change presents potential buyers with a choice: They can jump into the market now or keep waiting with the hope that rates — and home prices — will fall more.

If you recently made that decision or are currently thinking it over, The Times would like to speak with you.

Andrew Khouri

