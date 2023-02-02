Man aimed sniper-like rifles from Hollywood high-rise. Residents feared for safety

Neighbors at a Hollywood high-rise were concerned about a new resident. He had been bragging about an arsenal of weapons and saying the CIA was watching him.

Rifles belonging to the man were loaded with ammunition and pointed out his newly rented 18th-floor Hollywood apartment, which had panoramic views of a busy street and a public park.

One rifle with a scope was mounted on a small tripod, similar to the ones used by hunters — or military snipers.

Residents called police to say that Braxton Kyle Johnson had been making bizarre threats against them and security staff at the Lumina Hollywood, a luxury apartment complex in the 1500 block of Gordon Street near Sunset Boulevard.

Los Angeles police are saying those reports may have “prevented a mass shooting from happening.”

“The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a view, with a non-obstructed view of a public park, downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed outside of the windows,” LAPD Lt. Leon Tsap said.

Tsap said Johnson was in possession of weaponry “with the ability to inflict a lot of damage to a lot of people.”

Johnson, 25, was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of making criminal threats against neighbors and staff at the Lumina Hollywood.

One resident told officers that the man had made comments about owning numerous weapons and noting that his 18th-floor apartment provided a prime perch for “sniping,” according to the LAPD.

Based on that information, detectives from the Hollywood Division got an arrest warrant for Johnson and a search warrant for his apartment. There, they found seven guns — one shotgun, two assault rifles, one long rifle and three handguns — as well as two bulletproof vests and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

A photo shared by the LAPD showed a table spread with weapons and ammunition, including several long guns, handguns with magazines, and camouflage-patterned body armor. According to Tsap, some of the weapons — including the rifles — were loaded and had extended magazines, typically unlawful in California.

Investigators have so far not recovered any evidence of a planned attack, however.

Johnson is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to police records. He has a criminal history linked to at least one other state, where an additional investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

According to an Indiana voter registration from 2016, Johnson was serving in the U.S. military at that time. The document does not specify which branch.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is reviewing the case to determine what charges can be filed.