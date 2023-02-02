Advertisement
California

LAPD seeks driver who ran over man, dragged him 20 feet in fatal Westlake hit-and-run

A man driving a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with a rack in the bed
Los Angeles police announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the driver of a blue Dodge Ram truck, above, that struck and killed a man on 6th Street in Westlake on Jan. 23.
(Los Angeles Police Department)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police on Thursday released video of a hit-and-run that killed a man last month in Westlake and announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to a suspect.

The male driver of a blue Dodge Ram truck was heading westbound on 6th Street at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 23 when it struck Kyle Ray, 32, police said.

In surveillance video shot from an adjacent building and obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department, Ray is seen lying in the street in the No. 2 lane just west of Bonnie Brae Street near a vacant parking spot, Det. Juan Campos said. Police believe he may have been in medical distress and passed out.

The driver of the truck hit and ran over Ray, dragging him 20 feet.

The driver did not stop, fleeing while Ray was left without aid, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics declared Ray dead at the scene shortly afterward.

The blue truck is believed to be from the years 2007-12 and has custom lights and rims, while the bed contained a rack. The driver is believed to have been the only person inside the truck.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

