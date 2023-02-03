Advertisement
15-year-old killed, another person injured in shooting at Montclair mall; suspect at large

A teenage boy was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night in the parking lot of the Montclair Place mall, authorities said.
By Summer Lin
Howard Blume
A teenage boy was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Thursday night at a mall in Montclair, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported about 8:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Montclair Place shopping center, according to Montclair Police Sgt. Andy Graziano. Officers arrived and found a gravely wounded 15-year-old boy.

He was taken to a trauma center, where he died, Graziano said. While officers were still at the scene, the trauma center notified police that another male patient was hospitalized with injuries. Authorities believe the injured person is linked to the shooting at the mall.

The second person, identified as being 16 to 25 years old, underwent emergency surgery, but authorities didn’t have an update on his status Thursday night, Graziano said, and police have not specified the nature or cause of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.

A Target store at the mall was temporarily locked down after bystanders rushed in seeking shelter when the shooting started, Graziano said.

