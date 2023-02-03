Advertisement
California

He was a bystander in a police chase. Deputies beat him when he got out of his car, lawsuit claims

An aerial view of police cars surrounding a white pick up truck and other vehicles at a gas station.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies surround a pickup truck at the end of a wild pursuit in November. The vehicle of Adrian Cruz, a bystander who says he was beaten and handcuffed by deputies, is seen at the top center of the frame.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share

As deputies were closing in on a pursuit suspect after a violent, crash-filled chase across Southern California, Adrian Cruz sat at a stop light with his family. The suspect slammed into their car, and within seconds, Cruz alleges, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were slamming his head into the asphalt.

On Wednesday, Cruz and his family filed a lawsuit against L.A. County outlining a series of allegations, including false arrest, excessive force and violation of his state civil rights.

After the suspect crashed into Cruz’s car and then into a Hacienda Heights gas station at the tail end of a Nov. 9 chase that spanned Orange and Los Angeles counties, deputies opened fire, all while news helicopters broadcast the pursuit on live television.

Advertisement

When Cruz got out of his car to try to get his wife and son to safety, he alleges, deputies tackled him to the ground, beat him and put him into handcuffs for about 45 minutes while his family watched, confused and terrified.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not had a chance to review the complaint and does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson said in an email.

A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights, and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

California

Anatomy of one of the wildest police pursuits Southern California has ever seen

The police chase that occurred Wednesday across L.A. and Orange counties was one for the ages as the suspect took other people’s vehicles, hit cars and rammed into police cruisers.

The hourlong, high-speed pursuit started in Fullerton about 4:45 p.m. when police officers spotted a black Honda Civic commit a traffic violation. When they tried to pull the driver over, he sped off with officers in pursuit.

Johnny Anchondo, 32, of Moreno Valley is accused of leading police and sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase, crashing into police cruisers and, at one time, running into a Whittier home, grabbing the keys to a pickup to continue the chase with the stolen car.

According to the lawsuit, Cruz was stopped at a red light in his car with his wife, Amanda Sainz, and their son at Hacienda Boulevard and Gale Avenue when Anchondo crashed into them.

After that first impact, Cruz said, he felt another crash as deputies rammed patrol cars into the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies then began to fire into the suspect’s car.

According to the suit, Cruz, “promptly jumped out of his vehicle to assist his wife.”

It was then that deputies “suddenly tackled and violently began to punch [Cruz] in his head while simultaneously grabbing his head and smashing it to the ground,” according to the lawsuit.

Family members console one another at a vigil for Keenan Anderson, who died after being tased by Los Angeles police.

California

LAPD officers tased Keenan Anderson 6 times in 42 seconds

The actions of the officers, captured on LAPD body cameras, have sparked protests, an internal investigation and calls for policy changes.

Deputies allegedly held Cruz down while his wife and son ran to safety.

Cruz was then held in a squad car, handcuffed, for about 45 minutes, without deputies telling him why.

The suit alleges Cruz “was an innocent bystander, posed no immediate threat of death or seriously bodily injury, and violated no laws.”

Cruz was released, but the suit alleges deputies tried to cover up the incident by “providing false testimony” and “preparing or authorizing or approving false police reports.”

After the pursuit, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department told KCAL that Cruz was detained because he had refused to get out of the line of fire.

According to the suit, Cruz suffered several bruises and cuts to his face, head and body.

California
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement