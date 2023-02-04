Riverside police looking for missing toddler

Riverside authorities are searching for a missing toddler who, police said, may have been abducted by his mother, who may be homeless.

The missing child is Elias Cruz, 3, who is 3 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 45 pounds.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police confirmed that the mother and child had not yet been located.

Elias was last seen wearing an orange shirt, camouflage pants and a green beanie cap. Riverside police posted online that the child may have been abducted by his mother, Samantha Hernandez, who does not have custody.

Authorities described Hernandez as a 25-year-old Latina who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

The mother and child were seen walking near Lake Street and Randolph Street, and police said they believed she may be going to the Santa Ana River bottom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverside Public Safety Communications Center at (951) 354-2007 and reference report number 230003408. Outside Riverside, those with information can contact a local law enforcement dispatch center.