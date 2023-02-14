Dianne Feinstein retires: Looking back on tragedy, triumph and her contentious perseverance

Democrats Dianne Feinstein, left, and Barbara Boxer, shown at an appearance in Burbank on June 3, 1992, joined forces in running for California’s U.S. Senate seats after winning their respective primaries. (Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)

Feinstein won a seat in the Senate in a special election was held to fill the vacant seat of Pete Wilson, who resigned to become governor of California after defeating Feinstein for that post. Voters also elected Barbara Boxer to the Senate in what would become known as the “year of the woman.” Feinstein was sworn in before Boxer, making her the first woman senator to represent California.