Full coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s political career
Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not run for reelection next year, marking the end of one of the state’s most storied political careers.
Feinstein, 89, is California’s longest-serving senator. Here’s a look at recent stories spanning her career.
- 1
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, California’s longest-serving U.S. senator, announces she will not run for reelection at the end of her term in 2024.
- 2
Dianne Feinstein retires: Looking back on tragedy, triumph and her contentious perseverance
Key moments in Dianne Feinstein’s boundary-breaking career in California politics
- 3
Sen. Dianne Feinstein deserves a graceful exit, and would be wise to step down after her current term ends. California Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter seem to have the best chance to replace her in the senate.
- 4
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces that she backs Rep. Adam Schiff’s Senate bid as long as Dianne Feinstein doesn’t run for reelection.
- 5
Column: California Sen. Dianne Feinstein needs to do the right thing and not seek reelection
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein deserves to finish out her term. But with a strong field of potential successors, she shouldn’t risk a humiliating defeat that would tarnish her legacy.
- 6
A field of Senate candidates from the same party with similar views means the competition will likely turn personal and focus on things like character, temperament and demeanor
- 7
Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland, a seasoned progressive with more than three decades immersed in California politics, on Wednesday told congressional colleagues she plans to run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024.
- 8
A new Berkeley IGS poll found a plurality of Californians have a negative view of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s job performance for the first time in her Senate tenure.
- 9
Column: Feinstein won’t step down early. But when she does, these contenders have the best shot at her seat
Feinstein recently said she is still deliberating over whether to run for a sixth full term in 2024 and will decide ‘probably by spring,’ but no one expects her to run, columnist George Skelton says.
- 10
Dianne Feinstein suggested she has more work to do before leaving the U.S. Senate. “There’s still two years,” she said.
- 11
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is coming under criticism from liberals for her handling of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
- 12
Seeking to capitalize on a “unique opportunity,” Dianne Feinstein was officially sworn in Tuesday as California’s first woman senator.
- 13
Early on a January morning this year, political consultants Hank Morris and William Carrick prowled through Dianne Feinstein’s San Francisco mansion, looking over the memorabilia from her nine years as mayor.