Full coverage: Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s political career

an older woman on an escalator
Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 11, 2022.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not run for reelection next year, marking the end of one of the state’s most storied political careers.

Feinstein, 89, is California’s longest-serving senator. Here’s a look at recent stories spanning her career.

