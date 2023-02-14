L.A. County deputies search for escaped inmate who walked out of Pico Rivera station

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for a man who escaped custody after walking off from the Pico Rivera sheriff’s station.

Fernando Salazar, who was assigned as a worker at the station, escaped wearing white boxers and a blue L.A. County Jail jacket, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. He tried to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Salazar was last seen walking toward the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in unincorporated Whittier, deputies said.

Salazar did not have a permanent residence but has connections to Norwalk, Bellflower, Downey, Lakewood, Whittier and Long Beach, as well as possible family members in Pico Rivera, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has asked anyone with information about Salazar’s location to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at (213) 229-1700.