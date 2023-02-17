Advertisement
California

Suspect in killings of three at Montclair home is related to victims, sheriff says

Detectives walk down a driveway outside a garage with a police vehicle parked nearby
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigators leave a home next door to the scene of a triple homicide in the 4800 block of Ramona Place late last month.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
More than two weeks after three family members were killed at home in a shooting that rocked Montclair, investigators on Friday identified a suspect as a relative of the victims.

Pete Renteria, 29, is wanted on suspicion of murder in the killings of Sonia Ramirez, 68; her husband George Ramirez, 72; and their son David Ramirez, 43, on Jan. 30 at the family’s house on Ramona Place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not specify how Renteria is related to the Ramirezes.

The three family members were shot to death, and from the start, detectives did not believe it was a murder-suicide, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators gave no details on the motive.

The killings rocked the quiet neighborhood where “nothing like this has ever happened,” said one neighbor, Ray Reyes, the day after the shooting.

It also left the Ramirez family struggling to understand what had happened.

“Our family is devastated by the great loss we are suffering,” the family said in a statement provided to The Times. “It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind. As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son.”

California
