4 dead in shooting at Granada Hills home

LOCATION: 11600 Lerdo Ave AREA/CITY: Granada Hills. LAPD responded to a report of a possible shooting at the location. The 911 caller stated that there was 3 people shot in a multi story residence. LAPD arrived and found 4 victims deceased inside the residence. The situation is believed to be a murder suicide. LAPD Devonshire Division is investigating the incident

Four people were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday night at a Granada Hills home in what is believed to be a murder-suicide, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Rosario Cervantes said.

Cervantes said the call came in at 6:50 p.m. and responding officers found three victims as well as the body of the person believed to be the shooter.

Cervantes was unable to provide information on the ages or genders of the victims, or of the circumstances of the incident. The home on Lerdo Avenue is in a hilly area above the 118 Freeway.

This is a developing story.