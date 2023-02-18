Jimmy Carter, oldest living former U.S. president, placed in hospice care

Former U.S. President Carter has been placed in hospice care, deciding to avoid additional “medical intervention,” the Carter Center announced Saturday.

The 98-year-old former president made his decision following a series of hospital visits, according to the Carter Center, a nonprofit group set up to carry out charitable activities supported by the former president and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

“The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the nonprofit said.

The statement did not say why Carter had been in and out of the hospital.

In 2015, Carter reported that he had begun undergoing treatment for melanoma, following a surgery to remove a mass from his liver. Months later, he reported that tests no longer showed any sign of the cancer.

In 2019, months after the death of former President George H.W. Bush, Carter became the longest living president in U.S. history. He was elected in 1976 and served a single four-year term, throwing himself into philanthropic activities in the years that followed.