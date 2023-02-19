Two killed in small plane crash in Northern California

Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a small airplane crash in Northern California, authorities said.

The crash happened along Dog Bar Road near Colfax, a small city northeast of Sacramento, about 1:30 p.m., according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but the Sheriff’s Office said officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were en route to the scene to investigate.

No one else was harmed in the crash, officials said. The names of the victims have not yet been released.