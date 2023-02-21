As police seek gunman who killed Montclair family, photo of suspect released

Investigators continue to search for the gunman who fatally shot three family members in Montclair last month.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a suspect, whom authorities identified last week as Pete Renteria, a 29-year-old relative of victims Sonia Ramirez, 68; her husband, George Ramirez, 72; and their son, David Ramirez, 43.

Deputies found the victims on Jan. 30 inside their home on Ramona Place. The shooting devastated the Ramirez family as well as the typically quiet community in southwestern San Bernardino County.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect in the Montclair slayings. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

“It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind,” the family shared in a statement.

“As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son.”

Investigators have not shared a motive for the triple homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can be reported at (800) 782-7463.