Advertisement
California

As police seek gunman who killed Montclair family, photo of suspect released

Men in law enforcement uniforms enter a suburban house.
Deputies investigate a triple homicide at a Montclair home last month.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Share

Investigators continue to search for the gunman who fatally shot three family members in Montclair last month.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a suspect, whom authorities identified last week as Pete Renteria, a 29-year-old relative of victims Sonia Ramirez, 68; her husband, George Ramirez, 72; and their son, David Ramirez, 43.

Deputies found the victims on Jan. 30 inside their home on Ramona Place. The shooting devastated the Ramirez family as well as the typically quiet community in southwestern San Bernardino County.

Advertisement

Photo of a man in a beanie.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect in the Montclair slayings.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

“It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind,” the family shared in a statement.

“As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son.”

Investigators have not shared a motive for the triple homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can be reported at (800) 782-7463.

California
Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She has covered education, the pandemic, the vaccine rollout and breaking news throughout California. She was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for coverage of a dive-boat fire off the Santa Barbara coast. Shalby grew up in Southern California and graduated from George Washington University. She previously worked for PBS NewsHour and joined The Times in 2015.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement