Staggering snowfall totals have been reported this week from the storm.

San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency, with mountain residents trapped in their homes and motorists stranded.

More snow was expected in many communities where residents, unable to drive through deep snow on roads that were closed anyway, largely got around on foot.

Carved wooden bears are covered in snow in Big Bear. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Amblerlee Barden shovels snow from her driveway after successive storms dumped several feet of snow in Big Bear. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Big Bear residents are worrying about food supplies after snow nearly paralyzed the mountain town. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Icicles hang at a firewood lot as resort areas in the San Bernardino Mountains dig out from successive storms. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

As roads to the mountain resorts were closed, chairlifts were mostly empty at Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Karen Brianza walks her dog on an icy street in Big Bear. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A storefront window is blocked by several feet of snow in Big Bear. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)