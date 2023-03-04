California

The Week in Photos: California exits pandemic emergency amid a winter landscape

A silhouette of a man in front of Disney Hall, with snow-topped mountains in the background
The snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains as seen from Walt Disney Concert Hall on Wednesday after last weekend’s intense winter storm.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Silvia RazgovaNews Photo Editor 
Hello, and welcome to this week’s selection of top stories in pictures.

::

Weather and the talk of it were hard to miss as snow dominated SoCal headlines following intense winter storms that brought Los Angeles its longest cold snap in almost 20 years.

The heavy snow buried California mountain communities, snowing-in scared and hungry residents in the San Bernardino Mountains. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties and ordered the National Guard to help desperate mountain residents trapped by snow.

A man carries his toddler through snow in the mountains
Rene Ajualip holds his 2-year-old daughter, Destiny, after they stopped along Highway 138 to enjoy the snow near Phelan on Wednesday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A distant shot of people gathered on a snowy landscape with a mountain as backdrop
People explore the snow near the Cajon Pass in San Bernardino County on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Seen in silhouettes against cloudy, dark-grey sky, two people feed swarming seagulls.
Sean Ly, right, and her husband, Kanol You, left, feed birds at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach on Monday.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Snow covers the mountains above Acton
Snow covers the mountains above Acton as seen from Soledad Canyon Road on Wednesday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

See more photos of snow and heavy rain pummeling Southern California, including San Bernardino Mountain communities buried in snow.

::

Friday kicked off the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, as Republicans rallied their voters. But Republican unity will be difficult with former President Trump in the 2024 primary race.

Donald Trump Jr., speaks on stage while white-on-red sign CPAC is displayed behind him.
Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC, in National Harbor, Md., on Friday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Lighted by a flash, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is greeted by convention attendees
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is greeted by audience members at CPAC on Friday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

::

3,000 mourners attended the funeral Mass of slain Bishop David O’Connell on Friday in downtown L.A.

The casket of Bishop David O'Connell arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles
The casket of slain Bishop David G. O’Connell arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Friday for his funeral Mass.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Four nuns in blue and white habits face away in a huddle as they peak into the main hall of a modern stone church.
Nuns arrive at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Thursday for the public viewing before a vigil and Mass for Bishop O’Connell.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A photo of Bishop O'Connell is displayed on his coffin at his funeral Mass on Friday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
A nun in white habit kneels and prays in church pews
Margarita Rico, a nun with the Servants of Mary, prays at the Mass for Bishop O’Connell.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
::

“Folks, you all know how much we’ve gotten done, but a lot of the country still doesn’t know it,” President Biden said as he rallied House Democrats on Wednesday to tout their legislative success to voters.

Flanked by two American flags, President Biden speaks at a lectern
President Biden speaks on the opening day of the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference on Wednesday in Baltimore.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

::

With weather an urgent concern due to both drought and heavy rain, the focus on COVID-19 has slowly dissipated. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an end to California’s COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday.

Young people walk outside, one with a shirt that says "Pogue Life"
Young fans at Poguelandia, a music event for fans of the series “Outer Banks,” in Huntington Beach.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

::

Calling attention to a national student debt crisis, activists rallied outside the Supreme Court amid fears the Supreme Court would strike down President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan.

Senator Ed Markey speaks at a rally at night.
Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) speaks in support of the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan outside the Supreme Court building on Monday night.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A young person in a yellow beanie hat looks on during a rally
Young people rally in front of the Supreme Court building in support of Biden’s student debt relief plan.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Robert Garcia talks into a microphone outside at night as rain falls
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) speaks at Monday night’s rally.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

::

After the recent rain and snow, the Southland’s usually bone-dry vistas have been transformed into brilliant green landscapes, snow-capped mountains and seldom-seen waterfalls.

Two people stand near a temporary waterfall
People visit a temporary waterfall along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday. Such waterfalls appear only after heavy, continuing rains.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

::

And finally: After surviving a car crash that killed 12 of their fellow students and badly injured others last year, L.A. County sheriff’s recruits graduated on Friday.

Sheriff's academy cadets celebrate at their graduation ceremony
Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy cadets celebrate at their graduation ceremony Friday at East Los Angeles College.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Melody Serna-Mendoza puts badge on Oscar Mora
Sheriff’s academy Class 464 graduate Melody Serna-Mendoza puts a badge on Oscar Mora during the ceremony.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

::

